HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from across western Massachusetts were at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Thursday as part of an initiative to beautify the space.

This effort was part of real estate franchise Keller Williams’ 15th annual RED day, which stands for Renew, Energize, and Donate. Volunteers cleaned up overgrown areas, repainting fences and even doing some light landscaping work.

“We are now taking trees down, there are 18 flower beds that we are weeding and replanting. We have a very generous community so we had a lot of plants donated by local gardens. So were just planting, cleaning up, decorating the pavilion. We’re throwing a barbeque for the veterans later,” said Heather Heeb from Keller Williams.

There is only one single maintenance worker who keeps up the grounds of the Soldiers’ Home and he was very excited to have the help Thursday.