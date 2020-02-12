Kelly Pease holds campaign kickoff event in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kelly Pease, a candidate running for state representative in the Westfield based 4th Hampden district held a campaign kickoff event Tuesday evening.

When former Senator Don Humason was elected mayor of Westfield, he resigned from the Senate. Allowing Representative John Velis to run for senate, opening up the state representative seat.

Pease was born in Westfield and after a 20-year military career, he returned to Westfield and realized he wanted to run for state representative. Pease told 22News what issues he’d like to highlight at the state level.

“I’m just really about being conscious about how we spend our tax dollars,” said Pease. “I think they really have to focus on our priorities the infrastructure, the roads it’s not just Westfield it’s most cities and towns that have to deal with that.”

Pease also added he wants to focus on building new schools and to clean up water contamination.