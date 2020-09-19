Kelly School in Holyoke reports possible COVID-19 case

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kelly School is Holyoke confirmed that someone in the building has either been diagnosed or is being tested for COVID-19.

Holyoke Public Schools told us they have already notified the people who may have been in close contact with the person, and therefore potentially exposed to the virus.

If you have not received a notification from the school, it’s because they do not believe you have been in close contact with the person based on the information they currently have.

The school has notified the Holyoke Board of Health and strongly encourages staff and students’ families to continued to monitor COVID-19 related symptoms.

The nursing and HR department will keep all medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.

The school says they will keep people informed as the need arises.