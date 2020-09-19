Kelly School in Holyoke reports possible COVID-19 case

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kelly School is Holyoke confirmed that someone in the building has either been diagnosed or is being tested for COVID-19.

Holyoke Public Schools told us they have already notified the people who may have been in close contact with the person, and therefore potentially exposed to the virus.

If you have not received a notification from the school, it’s because they do not believe you have been in close contact with the person based on the information they currently have.

The school has notified the Holyoke Board of Health and strongly encourages staff and students’ families to continued to monitor COVID-19 related symptoms.

The nursing and HR department will keep all medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis.

The school says they will keep people informed as the need arises.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today