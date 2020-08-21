Kennedy visits local restaurant to greet supporters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the date of the U.S. Senate Democratic primary gets closer Congressman Joe Kennedy is continuing his campaign across Western Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Kennedy stopped by Theodore’s Blues, Booze, and Barbeque in Springfield where he greeted supporters. The campaign tour is called “24 Hour campaign day” where Kennedy has been making stops across the state to connect with locals.

Kennedy, who was recently endorsed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. He said is honored to get her support.

“This is about dedication to our community and whether a United States senator from Massachusetts is doing enough to fight for every single family across Massachusetts and I am proud to have the Speaker’s validation.”

The marathon of visits comes as part of Kennedy’s statewide Jobs and Justice Tour and will include a variety of communities across the Commonwealth. Kennedy told 22News that he is ramping campaign efforts in the hopes of connecting with as many voters as possible.