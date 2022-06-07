WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Key Bank offices in western Massachusetts closed early Tuesday to let employees visit non-profits in the area for a day of community service.

Jeffrey Guyott headed the volunteer team at the Westfield Boys and Girls Club during the bank’s 31st annual “Neighbors Make a Difference Day” across Massachusetts. Guyott told 22News, he’s proud of what this volunteer work has accomplished over the years.

“Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity, we’ve help them build houses. And we’ve also gone to soup kitchens, the soup kitchen distributor in Hatfield, and stuff like that,” said Guyott.

Teams of Key Bank employees also donated their time at different non-profits, including Nueva Esperanza and Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity in Holyoke.