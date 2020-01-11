Keynote speaker Congressman Richard E. Neal to host 80th annual AIC Model Congress

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United States Congressman and Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Richard E. Neal will address the AIC Model Congress Saturday morning in Springfield.

AIC hosting 80th Model Congress competition

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place at 11 a.m in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center/Esther B. Griswold Theatre located on the AIC campus.

AIC’S Model Congress is the longest-running continuous congress of its type in the nation since 1940 and one of the College’s oldest campus traditions. Every year, the Model Congress brings students from around New England to campus to write debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress.

Neal is a 1972 graduate of American International College, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and was a member of the National Honor Society. He later received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Hartford in 1976.