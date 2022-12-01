LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Another toy drive happened on Thursday night, this one in Ludlow. Keystone Commons Assisted Living community hosted their “Stuff The Van” event. It benefits Toys for Tots, which was founded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 to donate toys to kids who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

“I think everyone has tots or had them at one time and to remember the bright eyes on Christmas morning, wow, just thinking about the joy and the fun,” expressed Barb Turcotte, a Life Enrichment Specialist Assistant.

The Ludlow Police Department is also holding a toy drive through Saturday, December 10th. Toys can be dropped off at the donation box located at the main entrance of the Ludlow police station on Chapin Street.