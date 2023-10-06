HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kidney Associates at Holyoke Medical Center is scheduled to open on November 1 with two locations.

One location will be in Holyoke and another on Main Street in Springfield. Both locations are accepting patients at this time.

These new locations, led by Dr. Athreya and Dr. Daniel, will be able to provide care for patients with chronic kidney diseases, dialysis treatments and transplant care. Both doctors have worked at Holyoke Medical Center for over 20 years.