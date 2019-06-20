Kids from Holyoke YMCA present gifts to patients at D’Amour Cancer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Holyoke children have shown compassion for cancer patients being treated at the D’Amour Cancer Center in Springfield.

The members of the Holyoke YMCA’s after-school program have spent weeks preparing these gifts which were delivered to 81 patients Thursday afternoon to the D’Amour Cancer Center.

This expression of hope was inspired by the YMCA’s Literacy Director Jennie McGiverin, herself being a two-time cancer survivor.

She told 22News, “I understand what they’re going through, so I wanted to do this to give them some encouragement because I know what it was like for me.”

These children expect to be embarking on a second feel-good project very soon.

Their mentor has recommended they turn their attention to providing gifts for cancer patients at Baystate Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.