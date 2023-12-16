SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I Found Light Against All Odds (IFLAAO) will be hosting a special Coach Claus event on Saturday in Springfield.

I Found Light Against All Odds is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping the youth address social, emotional, and economic issues that they are experiencing in their lives, according to their website. The nonprofit is a resource to those who are going through difficult times and provide them with guidance.

During the event on Saturday, Coach Claus will ride down Main Street at 11:30 a.m. from MGM Springfield and arrive at Union Station, on a double-decker sleigh bus that is led by Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s mounted patrol and the Springfield Police Department. Coach Claus will then deliver toys to over 400 kids in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Stefan Davis, the CEO of IFLAAO at the event, according to the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining Stefan Davis and the I Found Light Against All Odds team as we welcome Santa aka Coach Claus for a special ride to our Union Station. Coach Claus will be spreading Christmas joy to children on his list, handing out toys and gifts for youth. Special thanks to Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and our Springfield Police Department, the Springfield Business Improvement District, Peter Picknelly, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and the team at Union Station for their efforts in making this event possible.”