WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To all the curious young scientists of future generations and environmentalists in the area, MassWildlife calls for all children to help stock trout during Spring vacation.
Whether you are from Pittsfield, Plymouth, Westfield, Woburn, and Worcester, or near by, MassWildlife is looking for kids to join the fun and learn how ecosystems work and flourish.
Not only do these curious children meet MassWildlife fisheries staff, they will learn about near by places to fish, and get the opportunity to view trout up close. This activity is to spark the appreciation of nature in the youth of our world today.
The following is a list of dates and locations:
- April 19: Long Pond and Little Pond, Plymouth
There will be two stocking events in Plymouth on this date. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Long Pond Boat Ramp off Clark Road. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Little Pond Boat Launch on Morton Park Road.
- April 20: Lake Quinsigamond, Worcester
Meet at 11 a.m. at Regatta Point in Quinsigamond State Park at 10 Lake Avenue North in Worcester.
- April 21: Onota Lake, Pittsfield
Meet at 1:30 p.m. at Burbank Park on Lakeway Drive in Pittsfield.
- April 21: Hampton Ponds, Westfield MA
Meet at 11 a.m. the Hampton Ponds Boat Ramp located off Old Apremont Way in Westfield.
- April 22: Horn Pond, Woburn
Meet at 1 p.m. at the Horn Pond Boat Ramp off Lake Avenue.
Bring your curiosity and healthy appetite to learn about Mother Earth as we approach Earth Day, which is next Friday.