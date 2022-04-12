WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To all the curious young scientists of future generations and environmentalists in the area, MassWildlife calls for all children to help stock trout during Spring vacation.

Whether you are from Pittsfield, Plymouth, Westfield, Woburn, and Worcester, or near by, MassWildlife is looking for kids to join the fun and learn how ecosystems work and flourish.

Not only do these curious children meet MassWildlife fisheries staff, they will learn about near by places to fish, and get the opportunity to view trout up close. This activity is to spark the appreciation of nature in the youth of our world today.

The following is a list of dates and locations:

Bring your curiosity and healthy appetite to learn about Mother Earth as we approach Earth Day, which is next Friday.