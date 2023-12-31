HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke will be hosting the 26th annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Junior on Sunday.

This event is in collaboration with the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, MA State DCR Heritage State Park, and the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, according to a news release from the Children’s Museum at Holyoke.

This annual event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Holyoke Heritage State Park, where kids will be able to enjoy face painting, crafts, balloon twisting and magic, reptile shows, Cinderella, Belle, Spiderman characters, a kids DJ, and more.

They will also have their very own ball drop at 12:50 pm to ring in the New Year.

Tickets are $10 each, $35 for a family four-pack, and children under one are free. All of the entertainment at the event is included with admission. Tickets may be bought on Sunday at the Merry-Go-Round or the Children’s Museum.

Admission to the event also includes access to the Children’s Museum, Volleyball Hall of Fame, and unlimited Merry-Go-Round rides.