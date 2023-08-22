HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 kids will be able to jump for one hour, free of charge, at Altitude Trampoline Park in the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.

According to the Holyoke Mall, this is the final Tykes Tuesday of the summer as school begins next week. To end the summer right, kids will receive one hour of jump time and socks for free at the trampoline park, along with free face painting by Dazzle Day Face Painters.

Springfield Thunderbird’s Boomer will make an appearance at the event, and families are encouraged to complete the online waiver before the event. Kids will be able to start jumping at 11:00 a.m. at the park which is located on the lower level in the Holyoke Mall.

Tykes Tuesday is sponsored by Rock 102 and is free, open to the public, and best suited for children ages 12 and under. Events this year have included STEM activities, a traveling petting zoo, free admission to Altitude Trampoline Park, and more.