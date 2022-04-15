CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past 20 years, Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee has been a favorite with Polish American Easter dinner shoppers.

Kielbasa remains the most sought after specialty for the Easter Sunday meal. Owner Greg Bernat told 22News that he’s been successful reaching to customers across the country.

“We did some advertising in the Cape Cod area and mostly New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and our online store is actually generating business from that. And we’re shipping out to those areas as well as South Carolina, California, Arizona and Alaska,” said Greg Bernat.

Bernat is proud of this year’s rendition of the famous Polish Pastry, the blueberry Paczki. Paczki’s have been a Polish favorite for generations.