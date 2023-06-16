SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staff and students were evacuated after a small mercury spill in the Academy at Kiley in Springfield Friday afternoon.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News, the mercury was spilled from a thermometer that fell off the top shelf in a science room’s closet. School officials immediately contacted the Springfield Fire Department and a hazardous material teams from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, ten people were exposed, including staff and students, all were checked by AMR on scene and were all cleared.

Out of safety, the school was evacuated and crews properly removed the mercury. Students and staff were allowed back in the building but asked to avoid the classroom for the rest of the day.

State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark told 22News no one was injured from the incident, and that this is still an active scene.