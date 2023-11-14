SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield will be making donations to their “adopted” school, The Academy at Kiley, on Tuesday.

According to a news release from MGM Springfield, the resort will be donating $5,000 to The Academy at Kiley, as well as donating two, 50-inch TV screens. The goal of the donations is to help enhance and refresh the school’s Teachers Lounge and Community Room.

The Academy at Kiley was “adopted” by MGM Springfield for the 2023-2024 school year as part of their ongoing partnership with Springfield Public Schools. This initiative is designed to help the needs of Springfield Public School’s students, teachers, and staff including volunteering and sponsoring donations throughout the school year.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield School Superintendent Dan Warwick, and The Academy at Kiley Principal Imani Hines-Coombs will be in attendance at the donation.

Mayor Sarno states in a news release from the City of Springfield, “Superintendent Daniel Warwick and I want to thank Chris Kelley and his MGM Springfield team for their continued support and belief in our Springfield community. Last year they supported and donated to our South End Middle School and this year they have selected the Academy at Kiley, my alma mater, to help enhance the educational environment at the school for students, teachers, and faculty.”

The donation will be made the The Academy at Kiley on Cooley Street in Springfield at 10:30 a.m.