CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With signs everywhere at Chicopee High School that proclaim kindness week, the immediate focus is on the completion of a rock garden in honor of Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago.

Santiago was killed in a traffic accident last June on Interstate 91 in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Kindness week at Chicopee High School was inspired by a member of the faculty-whose inspiration was the students themselves, what they needed to lift their spirits and to help others during this time of hybrid learning.

Events planned (Photo sent to 22News from Joel)

The Chicopee High School class of 2023 has already left its mark on the school in a most positive way as students plan a variety of events through the next few days, all motivated by the goals of kindness week.