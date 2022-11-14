BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – King’s Bridge Road in Brimfield will be closed due to a truck being stuck under the bridge on Monday.
The road will be closed until crews can remove the truck, according to the Brimfield Police Department.
