Kitchen fire due to unattended cooking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitchen fire was put out in overnight in Springfield.

Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 7:30 p.m. crews were called to 88 Maple Street where a resident informed them of a kitchen fire in apartment 26. The fire was disguised before the crew arrived.

Tetreault said hot spots were checked with the use of a thermal imager camera, however, none were found. Both the 61-year-old and 41-year-old women were looked at for minor inhalation.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be from unattended cooking.