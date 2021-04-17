Kitchen fire in Holyoke apartment building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire rescue received a 911 call on Saturday about a fire at an apartment building in Holyoke.

Crews arrived at 1335 Dwight Street just after 5 p.m. The fire was in the kitchen and could be seen through a first floor window. The two-story, four floor apartment building was evacuated. The fire stayed contained to the kitchen and crews were able to put it out quickly.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, one person has been displaced, but the building’s owner will be assisting that individual. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department and State Police Fire Investigators.