SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man and his two dogs were able to exit their home safely Thursday afternoon after a kitchen fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters were called to 39 Leitch Street where they quickly put out a fire in the kitchen.

A man and his two dogs got out safely and no one was injured.

(Springfield Fire Department)

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.