Kitchen fire on Eloise St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to 21 Eloise St. for a kitchen fire early Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, around 12:50 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the fire with no injuries.

Leger said the fire caused under $10,000 in damage.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.