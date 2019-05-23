Kitchen fire on Eloise St. in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:
eloise st fire blue_1558607976244.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to 21 Eloise St. for a kitchen fire early Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, around 12:50 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the fire with no injuries.

Leger said the fire caused under $10,000 in damage.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick