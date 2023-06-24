SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 240 Fort Pleasant Avenue for a kitchen fire Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, there was a kitchen fire on the 2nd floor of 240 Pleasant Street. There are no reported injuries, but according to Springfield Fire Chief Drew Piemonte, two people are without a home. The property owner made arrangements for a shelter for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.