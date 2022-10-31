WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a heavy kitchen fire at Vantage Nursing Home on Monday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at approximately 6:10 a.m. the Wilbraham Reginal Dispatch got a 911 call for a kitchen fire at Vantage Nursing Home. Firefighters were there within 4 minutes to find the kitchen filled with heavy smoke.

The sprinkler system was activated and extinguished the fire. The residents of the nursing home were put in a shelter in place and the firefighters ventilated the smoke from the kitchen.

There were no injuries, and the fire is still being investigated, but it is not considered suspicious. The Ludlow, Palmer, and Westover AFB Fire Departments helped with the fire, while Hampden Fire covered the Wilbraham station.