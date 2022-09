SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews are working to put out a fire on Niagara Street Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews are working to put out a kitchen fire located on the third floor of 12 Niagara Street in the city’s South End. All residents have been evacuated and no injuries are reported.

MAP: 12 Niagara Street in Springfield

