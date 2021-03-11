Kitchen fire puts out 9 Ludlow residents, fire ruled an accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen residents are being assisted by the local Red Cross after a fire tore through a home on Center Street in Ludlow Thursday evening.

Ludlow Fire Department Chief Ryan Pease told 22News crews were called to the burning structure located at 877 Center Street at around 5:25 p.m. Crews arrived within less than five minutes after the report to find visible heavy smoke coming from the home, especially the attic.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of the home, where fire officials believe it started, and quickly extinguished but not before causing smoke damage throughout the home.





All occupants of the residence were able to evacuate safely, “due to the quick-thinking of an elementary-aged boy who discovered the fire and alerted them to leave the home,” Chief Pease said.

Fire officials have ruled the fire as accidental because it occurred while someone was cooking on the stovetop.

The Ludlow Police Department and Westover firefighters assisted with the house fire, while Wilbraham firefighters provided station coverage.