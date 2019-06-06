Nick’s Nursery at Dakin in need of supplies

SPRINGFIELD. Mass (WWLP) – Tiny kittens with medical needs get the help they need at Nick’s Nursery.

The Nursery at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfied is New England’s only kitten intensive care unit.

Every year during the warmer months, the Nursery treats dozens of kittens, many of whom have been abandoned.

During June, Jan and Bernadette Piepul of Springfield, who are the founding donors of Nick’s Nursery will match donations to the unit up

to $2,000. The Nursery is in need of supplies such as formula, pet food and feeding syringes.

The Piepul’s have a special connection to Nick’s Nursery. It is named after their cat Nicholas, a kitten who was set on fire in Springfield nine years ago.

While the badly burned kitten was in a shelter recovering from his injuries, the couple met him, and following his recovery, adopted him.

Nicholas is now a healthy cat.

People interested in making a donation to Nick’s Nursery are asked to visit Dakin’s Orphan Baby Wish list on smile, amazon.com. Items can be purchased directly online People who want to shop locally can visit the list to see what specific items are needed and buy then from the vendor of their choice.

Since its first season in 2014, Nick’s Nursery has treated over 1,000 kittens.

