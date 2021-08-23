Kittens rescued after being found outside a dumpster in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of eight kittens were dropped off at a local animal shelter after being found outside a dumpster in Holyoke Saturday morning.

According to the president of Halfway Home Cat Rescue Inc., Robin Fiskaa, eight kittens were found outside a dumpster in Holyoke, one was in a plastic bag and the others were in a tote. Fiskaa received a call from Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center to assist in fostering the kittens since the animal control center was full.

Fiskaa’s rescue is also full, but she was able to find a foster family to assist with four of the kitten bottle feeders. Fiskaa told 22News, the eight kittens are likely two separate litters. The four she has taken in are approximately 3 weeks old and believes the other four are about 4 weeks old.

The kittens were all covered in fleas but are all safe. One of the female kittens is missing an ear.

“It’s completely outrageous and disgusting that someone would do this when there are so many OPTIONS out there to surrender!!!!!!!” Robin Fiskaa, president of Halfway Home Cat Rescue Inc. posted on social media

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center provides services in Holyoke, Chicopee and Springfield. They provide shelter for stray and abandoned animals and can be reached 24/7 at 413-781-1484.

Halfway Home Cat Rescue Inc. in Chicopee is also a no-kill shelter that provides foster services for homeless and abandoned cats. If someone needs to surrender a cat, the rescue group can be contacted at 413-237-6271.