Watch Live
Radar: Showers with strong wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Kittens rescued from gutter drain in West Springfield

Hampden County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitten was rescued from inside a gutter drain in West Springfield Thursday morning.

According to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino, a kitten was trapped in a six-inch PVC pipping that extends 20 to 30 feet into the ground behind the Dinn Brothers business on Interstate Drive Wednesday night.

According to the Westfield Homeless Cat Project Adoptions, the kitten, who they named piper, was rescued around 6:30 a.m. from a pipe that was six feet underground. The kitten was 30 feet into the pipe.

Bill Colson of Bill’s Sewer and Drain helped get the kitten out of the pipe.

Manchino told 22News that himself, and four other members of the fire department, spent two hours on Wednesday evening trying to get the kitten out. He said they popped manhole covers in the area, but could not remove the cat.

The Fire Department left food and dropped a rope with knots on it into the pipe so the kittens could climb out on their own.

UPDATE ON KITTEN STUCK IN THE PIPE. WE GOT HIM. HE'S HERE WITH US SAFE AND SOUND AND WILL BE OFF TO THE VETS SHORTLY….

Posted by Westfield Homeless Cat Project Adoptions on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories