Kittens rescued from gutter drain in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitten was rescued from inside a gutter drain in West Springfield Thursday morning.

According to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino, a kitten was trapped in a six-inch PVC pipping that extends 20 to 30 feet into the ground behind the Dinn Brothers business on Interstate Drive Wednesday night.

According to the Westfield Homeless Cat Project Adoptions, the kitten, who they named piper, was rescued around 6:30 a.m. from a pipe that was six feet underground. The kitten was 30 feet into the pipe.

Bill Colson of Bill’s Sewer and Drain helped get the kitten out of the pipe.

Manchino told 22News that himself, and four other members of the fire department, spent two hours on Wednesday evening trying to get the kitten out. He said they popped manhole covers in the area, but could not remove the cat.

The Fire Department left food and dropped a rope with knots on it into the pipe so the kittens could climb out on their own.