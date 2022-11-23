The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A season of giving in Springfield on Wednesday as the city’s Kiwanis Club continues its annual tradition of delivering holiday meals as part of their Thanksgiving Basket project.

Kiwanis and other community members came together Wednesday morning at the Springfield Boys and Girls club to assemble the baskets, which included turkeys, pies, and all the fixings. From there, teams were given their assigned routes, as they spread to deliver baskets to local families.

Chris Scuderi, a board member of the Kiwanis Club of Springfield said, “In the box is a turkey, a big pumpkin pie from Costco, all the fixings from the stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, gravy, so your entire thanksgiving meal all in one.”

It’s estimated that this year, the Kiwanis Thanksgiving Basket project will feed 50 families amounting to more than 200 people.