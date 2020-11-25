Kiwanis Club of Springfield donates 33 Thanksgiving baskets for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kiwanis Club of Springfield kicked off their annual Thanksgiving Basket service project by delivering 33 Thanksgiving baskets for families in need Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kiwanis and Key Club members met on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant to assemble baskets, and add turkeys and pies to the non-perishable food items collected. Senator Eric Lesser was in attendance to help kick-off the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic deliveries had to be changed to contact-free to ensure safety.

“In each box, each family will get two packages of stuffing, two cans of either green beans or corn, they’re going to get five ponds of potatoes, onions, a pie, and a turkey. Everything they need to make a thanksgiving dinner,” Katy Stark said.

The baskets and all the fixings were contributed to from four local Key Club chapters including Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Central, and Chicopee Comprehensive. The Springfield Kiwanis Club donated turkeys and pies, along with a generous donation from Nathan Bill’s. The lists of families to receive baskets were compiled with the help of the Salvation Army of Springfield.