Kmart in Palmer will be closing

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Palmer KMart customers aren’t surprised their store made the list of stores slated to close this fall.

They saw the writing on the wall but now they’re left wondering what will fill its void.

“So I said we have to stop and see because we don’t have a Big K like this. We just have a local KMart,” said Scott and Sue Pennington. Scott and Sue are visiting from Columbus, Ohio. They said many of their local KMart stores have already closed. We can now add Palmer’s KMart to that growing list.

According to the SEARS HOLDINGS website, the Kmart on Wilbraham Street is one of five Kmart and 21 Sears stores across the country that will begin liquidating this month.

Catherine Lawless lives in Palmer. She’s been going there since she was a kid, now she brings her kids.

“You know it’s a small little area and we really don’t have anything else around here, so as far as that goes to have something else you just really need to travel farther,” said Lawless.

22News talked with a KMart employee who said about 20 people work at the store alone. We also talked with a number of customers and one said they’re sad to see the store go, and it’s employees.

Joan Guertin of Ludlow told 22News, “People need to live. They need to support their families. So what are they going to do?

In February, a federal judge approved a deal to sell Sears Holdings to its former CEO, Eddie Lampert. The new company, Transform CO, released a statement this week announcing the closures.

“This store was like a second home to me. I am going to miss it,” said Guertin.

The stores are expected to close in October.

Sears Holdings Store Closing List by WWLP-22News on Scribd