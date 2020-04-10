Knights of Columbus, 3 Guys Catering team up to serve seniors during crisis

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Knights of Columbus and 3 Guys Catering are teaming up to continue their weekly distribution of free meals to senior citizens.

The program began in March and since then almost 150 meals have been given out each week. All of the meals are free to seniors.

The Knights of Columbus pay for the food and 3 Guys Catering prepares it. They’re using the program as a way to safely take care of seniors who aren’t able to get out of the house otherwise but making sure to practice social distancing.

“For social distancing they pull up right over here and we put it right in their trunk and then they drive off,” Richard Freccero, a member of East Longmeadow Knights of Columbus told 22News.

The next meal is next Friday at the Knight of Columbus in East Longmeadow.