SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Knights of Columbus Council 1178 hosted a unique fundraising event in Southwick Saturday evening.

There was a mystery and comedy show along with dinner at Our Lady of the Lake Church with everyone dressing up in old-timey gangster clothing.

This event took place before the pandemic and 22News spoke with the organizer of the dinner who was happy to be able to do it again.

“I think this is awesome that everyone is participating like this,” said Bill Edinger, Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus 11178. “It’s gonna make it a real fun show with everyone being involved it’s great.”

All of the money raised at the dinner show went to charities supported by Knights of Columbus.