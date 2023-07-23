WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Knights of Columbus hosted its 7th Annual 5K Scholarship Race on Sunday and were met with near perfect weather!

People from all over met at Soule Road Elementary School in Wilbraham to run the race. Participants registered to run for $25 dollars and also had the opportunity to participate in a virtual 5K.

This community race was a part of an effort to raise money for scholarships for local students who plan to go to college. The event organizer says it’s important for students to be able to go to college and for the community to be active.

“I certainly like organizing this every year to year, both to really sponsor our scholarship fund but also to get people out. This is a nice day, sometimes its a little rainy, but any day is a good day to get outside and be active,” expressed Thomas Wadzinski, the Organizer of the Knights of Columbus Scholarship 5K.

With the money raised from last years race the Knights of Columbus were able to give out three scholarships for $1,000 last spring. Overall they awarded about $58,000 in scholarships to local high school students with the help of race participants and sponsors.