CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities in Western Massachusetts continue to do what they can to help the Ukrainian people, even on this Easter weekend.

Knights of Columbus Council 69 in Chicopee Saturday raised money through donations, by having community members of all ages get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Council 69 Grand Knight Jack Kelly told 22News how this idea came to be, trying to solve the question: how to help Ukraine?

“We were just talking, we have Easter coming up. Have kids come down with the family, Easter Bunny and raise money,” said Kelly.

The money raised during the photo session will be turned over to a Ukrainian church in the Springfield area.