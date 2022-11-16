CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Knight’s of Columbus in Chicopee may not be holding the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year, but members are making sure that people in need will have food on the table.

The cancellation of the dinner was announced earlier this week, and leaders of the council said they will be making monetary contributions to local soup kitchens and food pantries.

Wednesday night Knights of Columbus did just that, making donations to Kate’s Kitchen, Friends Helping Friends, and the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Steven Dubreuil, the Grand Knight, told 22News, “These groups can do a lot of good with the funds that we can give them. So we wanted to do something in lieu of our Thanksgiving Dinner.”

The Council is also making donations to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.