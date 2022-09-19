SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobile was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.

Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Springfield’s Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan toured the redevelopment of the historic Knox building with the developer, First Resource President Gordon Pulsifer Monday morning. The Knox building is located on lower Wilbraham Road at Mason Square that will house 54 new apartment units for low and moderate-income families.

“Structurally it’s a very sound building. It’s one of the most historically sound in Springfield. Fire truck engines were shipped all over the country,” said Pulsifer.

Sheehan added that these new apartments are part of a larger project of Mason Square development, which includes a new park, a school, and infrastructure improvements.

MAP: 53 Wilbraham Road in Springfield

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration is proud of the continued investment and development of our neighborhoods – from housing and park projects to enhancements in infrastructure there has been a tremendous amount of economic development in our city. I am looking forward to seeing the progress on the redevelopment efforts of our historic Knox Building. Gordon Pulsifer and his team at First Resources do such a tremendous job working in our neighborhoods and being considerate of our residents and business community, as evident by their property across the street at the old Indian Motorcycle building.”

CDO Sheehan stated, “As the redevelopment of the historic Knox Building continues, it is important for us to consider the significant amount of redevelopment and construction activity that has been advanced in Mason Square over the past few years. In short order we have seen the emergence of a new park, a new school, significant housing redevelopment and infrastructure improvements. All of these projects strengthen Mason Square and its surrounding neighborhoods and position it well for future investment and growth.”

The same Boston developer redeveloped apartments in the former Indian Motorcycle building.