Koffee Kup Baker moves to new location on East Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Koffee Kup Bakery has set up shop at the former location of Mickey’s Bike Shop in Chicopee.

Customers found Koffee Kup’s new East Street home more spacious-after purchasing their baked goods for nearly 40 years at the Bakery’s former location at the Springfield shopping plaza.

Koffee Kup owner Dino Facente told 22News, he’s happy to be in his new home, “Oh it’s been great. They welcomed us, a lot of people have been watching the move, as we’ve been taking our time with COVID-19, we couldn’t do things we wanted to do at a faster pace.”

Facente sees no decline in Koffee Kup’s birthday cake business, they make hundreds of birthday cakes every week. A nod to the St. Patrick’s season is also unmistakable.

Longtime customer David O’Connor visiting the new bakery for the first time, “Oh ya, very nice. A lot of room, you don’t have to bump into people.”

Koffee Kup Bakery is hoping to see Governor Charlie Baker again in the not too distant future. Ever since taking his first bite out of the bakery’s Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes a few years ago, Baker’s been raving about them as the best he’s every tasted.

One landmark has replaced a previous landmark on East Street in Chicopee. Koffee Kup Bakery and its many customers are feeling right at home.