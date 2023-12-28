WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular Korean restaurant chain will soon be opening in West Springfield.

The restaurant KPOT is expanding to Massachusetts by adding four new locations in the state. The West Springfield location will be inside the Riverdale Shops plaza. According to their website, the location does not have an official opening date but says “Coming Soon.”

KPOT will also be opening three other locations in Massachusetts in Dedham, Medford and Methuen. Currently, the closest KPOT restaurant is location in Orange, Connecticut. The restaurant chain has been rapidly expanding across the Northeast region.

The Korean restaurant offers all-you-can-eat Asian hot pot as well as Korean barbeque.