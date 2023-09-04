WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Labor Day and people are out shopping trying to get those holiday deals.

Manny’s Appliances has everything from ovens to microwaves, grills, refrigerators, and washer and dryer machines, and almost all of them are on sale.

According to the stores sales manager, Joel Brissette, the discounts on their appliances range from five to forty percent off depending on the merchandise. He says this is one of their big holiday sales.

“The sale goes through the 13th, very big deal so whatever you are looking for as far as we probably have it,” Brissette adds. “Availability is pretty good right now and the sales are very good right now.” He says their employees are ready to answer all questions to help customers find the appliances that best fits their needs.

The next big deal will be on Black Friday in November.