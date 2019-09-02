Labor Day marks 125 years of American observance

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than 125 years since Americans started observing Labor day on the first Monday in September.

This American tradition, also shared by our Canadian neighbors, rewards hard work throughout the year with a day of rest.

Springfield Technical Community College employee Ken Ferreira of Ludlow spent his labor day at the Festa celebration. Ken defined what Labor day means to him.

“It means people who work hard all their lives need a day off once in a while,” said Ferreira. “Not only the older people but the younger people. People who work hard from other countries came here.”

Years before Labor Day was officially designated as an American holiday in 1894, trade unions began suggesting a salute to workers.

Soon after, Oregon became the first state to adopt Labor Day as an official public holiday.