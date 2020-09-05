Labor Day rally scheduled outside Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds are planning to rally on Labor Day to celebrate solidarity and demand a just recovery.

The Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation will hold the rally in place of the annual Labor Day breakfast.

The rally will bring together workers across industry and workplace to highlight the impacts of COVID-19 and the economic downturn.

In Massachusetts, the unemployment rate has reached 16 percent, the highest in the country. In Springfield, unemployment is nearly 25 percent.

The rally is set for Monday, September 7, at 11 a.m., outside of Springfield City Hall.