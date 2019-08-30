Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer for college students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of incoming college freshmen in western Massachusetts got their Labor Day weekend off to a bittersweet start.

Parents are performing one final chore for their kids, helping them move into their dorm rooms. Alex Peters is one of several hundred Springfield College freshmen who began his higher education adventure with the help of his parents Friday morning.

Being away from home for the first time is as emotionally challenging as it is physically exhausting. Laurie Peters and Alex Peters told 22News about this new beginning.

“Overwhelming, just trying to get it all done, I’m happy for him, sad,” said Laurie Peters.

“Let’s say a new beginning for me. I’m going to have to learn everything on my own. How to be away from home for the first time,” said Alex Peters.

Physician Assistant student Ali Rushlow is among the volunteers helping the freshmen learn the ropes, what it’ll take to get the most out of campus life.

“Meet all the people on the floor, get involved with campus, there are so many people here to help you with anything. Springfield College is such a place that feels like home,” Rushlow told 22News.

Similar scenes played out all across western Massachusetts on Friday, at UMass Amherst and Smith Colleges.