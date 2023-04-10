SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law firm Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley (PSRB) created the Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship for dependents of area labor union members.

Gerard L. Pellegrini founded the law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley back in 1957, according to a news release from PSRB. To celebrate the 66th anniversary of the law firm, PSRB created the Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship of $5,000 to recognize Mr. Pellegrini’s commitment to working people.

The grants will be awarded to legal dependents and spouses of members that are affiliated with the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation.

Applicants will be selected based on the quality of their answers to an essay question, their participation in extracurricular activities, (including work), and their grades/grade point average. To apply for the scholarship, go to the PSRB website. Applications are due by May 31 with awards on or about June 20.