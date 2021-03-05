Lack of in-person learning, daycare making it harder for mothers to find employment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Job numbers are out this week, showing that while we are seeing some gains jobs added we’re still a long way from the economy we had before the pandemic started.



The people 22News spoke with at MassHire Springfield said having schools and child care facilities shut down has made many women leave the workforce.

According to the Washington Post, women have left the labor force at a much higher rate than men, 2.5 million compared to 1.5 million.

Kevin Lynn with MassHire Springfield said women are often winding up to have to take care of the kids, and in some cases employers are not accommodating.

Lynn told 22News, “She went to her boss and said look I lost my daycare. I really want to stay here I love my job but I really need some flexibility. And basically the response was the flexibility is you either you’re here, your hours, or you can’t work here.”

Now with vaccines going to teachers and child care workers, the hope is that more parents will be able to head back to work. But it all depends on where the economy stands and whether those jobs will be available to them once again.