SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has created a special new room to accommodate new parents.

A new lactation room has opened in city hall, a comfortable place where working moms can meet the nutritional needs of their little ones.

City Hall staffer and attorney Talia Gee, a mom herself, first had the idea for the lactation room. After speaking with women, she learned they need a clean and private space to take care of themselves and their babies.

Talia Gee, first associate city solicitor said, “I came up with ways we could accommodate and make it easier for women to transition back into the workplace after being out on maternity leave and so I brought this idea to the mayor and as soon as I brought it to him he said absolutely. Let’s get exactly what we need for those women.”

Mayor Sarno expressed his gratitude to Talia for this idea and to lactation consultant Shenell Ford. Ford outfitted the room with breast feeding essentials, like breast milk and informational resources for new and breastfeeding moms.

Ford will also be working with Mayor Sarno to kick off National Breastfeeding Awareness month this August.