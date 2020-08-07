Lake Drive in Springfield still affected from tropical storm

by: Lianne Zana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As cleanup continues following this weeks tropical storm, significant damage is creating inconvenient and potentially dangerous road conditions.

Our 22News camera crews shot video Friday on Lake Drive in Springfield after a tree was cut down that had been laying on power lines. The power lines were left sagging, only a few feet above the ground.

Hardware stores and tree care companies have been working around the clock dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

Many homes throughout Western Massachusetts are still without power.

