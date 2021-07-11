Lake George in Wales to be chemically treated Wednesday

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wales Police Department is warning residents to avoid swimming and using water from Lake George on Wednesday and several days after as the lake will be chemically treated.

Lake George will be treated with chemicals to control the growth of invasive weeds. Police are asking residents to not swim or boat in the lake this Wednesday.

In addition to swimming and boating, residents are asked to avoid using the lake for watering of livestock until Friday, do not use lake water to drink or cook until Saturday, and no water use for irrigation until Monday, July 19.