SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating the diversity of small businesses within the community on Thursday, the Lambda Beta Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority hosted its fourth annual Celebrity Bartending fundraiser.

This year’s event was unique, as the national organization will celebrate its centennial year in November.

In preparations for the celebration, festivities kicked off in Springfield with Celebrity bartending fundraiser.

Celebrity community leaders joined forces to raise funds for the alumnae chapter.

Nicole Taylor, Marketing Manager for Sigma Gamma Rho told 22News, “With our organization, we are one of nine historically black Greek organizations so diversity is very important to us.”

The event allowed Lambda Beta Sigma to continue to fund and best provide service to the western Massachusetts community.

For more information about Sigma Gamma Rho check out their website.